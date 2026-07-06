Flavio Cobolli’s Remarkable Wimbledon Run Continues

Flavio Cobolli reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals by defeating fifth seed Alex de Minaur in straight sets. This marks Cobolli's second consecutive appearance in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, following his recent success at the French Open. He will face the winner between Arthur Fery and Grigor Dimitrov in the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Flavio Cobolli Continued The Best Grand Slam Run Of His Career On Monday By Defeating Australian Fifth Seed Alex De Minaur And Returning To The Wimbledon Quarterfinals Just Weeks After His French Open Runnerup Finish The Ninth Seeds Battling Display On Court One Put Him In The Wimbledon Quarterfinals For A Second Straight Year | Updated: 06-07-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 20:54 IST
Flavio Cobolli’s Remarkable Wimbledon Run Continues
Flavio Cobolli

Flavio Cobolli's admirable performance at Wimbledon continues as he secured a spot in the quarter-finals after defeating Australian fifth seed Alex de Minaur. Cobolli, seeded ninth, delivered a strong showing with a 7-5, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory, marking his best Grand Slam season yet.

This Italian player's perseverance on Court One was evident as he navigated challenging climatic conditions to clinch victory. Cobolli's victory sets the stage for an exciting quarter-final clash against the winner of an anticipated match between British player Arthur Fery and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

In a display of sportsmanship, Cobolli chatted with fans and his opponent during a break when a spectator fell ill due to the heat. Looking forward, Cobolli plans to relax with some ice cream and a meal prepared by his father, while anticipating watching a World Cup match.

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