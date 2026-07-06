Trump Challenges FIFA: Controversy Over Balogun's Red Card
President Donald Trump sparked controversy by questioning FIFA’s red-card decision against USA striker Folarin Balogun. Trump's request for a review criticized the referee's fairness, causing global attention on FIFA's disciplinary actions. The red card was eventually suspended, enabling Balogun to play in the quarter-final against Belgium.
President Donald Trump stirred international debate on Monday by challenging a red-card decision against USA striker Folarin Balogun. Trump described the foul call by the referee as 'horrible' and requested FIFA chief Gianni Infantino to review the decision.
This move shifted global attention to FIFA's disciplinary procedures and provoked a strong reaction from Belgium, USA's upcoming opponent in the quarter-finals. Trump criticized the incident as an innocent collision between two athletes.
Trump clarified his intentions, stating he merely requested a review without dictating actions, emphasizing the importance of having top players like Balogun on Team USA's roster. FIFA later reversed the red card, allowing Balogun to compete further.