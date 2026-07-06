Trump Challenges FIFA: Controversy Over Balogun's Red Card

President Donald Trump sparked controversy by questioning FIFA’s red-card decision against USA striker Folarin Balogun. Trump's request for a review criticized the referee's fairness, causing global attention on FIFA's disciplinary actions. The red card was eventually suspended, enabling Balogun to play in the quarter-final against Belgium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trump Said On Monday He Asked Fifa Chief Gianni Infantino To Review A Redcard Foul Against Usa Striker Folarin Balogun And That He Did Not Think The Foul Called By The Horrible Referee Was Fair All I Did | Updated: 06-07-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 20:58 IST
Trump Challenges FIFA: Controversy Over Balogun's Red Card

President Donald Trump stirred international debate on Monday by challenging a red-card decision against USA striker Folarin Balogun. Trump described the foul call by the referee as 'horrible' and requested FIFA chief Gianni Infantino to review the decision.

This move shifted global attention to FIFA's disciplinary procedures and provoked a strong reaction from Belgium, USA's upcoming opponent in the quarter-finals. Trump criticized the incident as an innocent collision between two athletes.

Trump clarified his intentions, stating he merely requested a review without dictating actions, emphasizing the importance of having top players like Balogun on Team USA's roster. FIFA later reversed the red card, allowing Balogun to compete further.

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