Portugal Manager Roberto Martinez Said He Was Leaving His Role After Spain Beat His Side In The World Cup Last On Monday

Portugal's manager Roberto Martinez has confirmed his departure after Spain defeated his team 1-0 in the World Cup last-16 on Monday. Martinez described the loss as the end of a cycle for his team.

The coach, whose contract ended on the same day, stated he had aimed to win the World Cup but saw no reason to continue after failing to achieve this goal. This exit might also signal the end of Cristiano Ronaldo's international career, with the star player expected to announce his retirement.

Martinez lauded the 41-year-old Ronaldo as an exemplary captain and expressed gratitude for his contributions to Portugal, while refraining from commenting on Ronaldo's future plans.