End of an Era: Martinez Leaves Portugal Role Post-World Cup Defeat

Portugal's manager, Roberto Martinez, announced his departure following a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the World Cup last-16. With his contract ending, the Portuguese football leadership is set to appoint a new coach. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to announce his international retirement after the loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portugal Manager Roberto Martinez Said He Was Leaving His Role After Spain Beat His Side In The World Cup Last On Monday | Updated: 07-07-2026 03:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 03:36 IST
End of an Era: Martinez Leaves Portugal Role Post-World Cup Defeat
Roberto Martinez

Portugal's manager Roberto Martinez has confirmed his departure after Spain defeated his team 1-0 in the World Cup last-16 on Monday. Martinez described the loss as the end of a cycle for his team.

The coach, whose contract ended on the same day, stated he had aimed to win the World Cup but saw no reason to continue after failing to achieve this goal. This exit might also signal the end of Cristiano Ronaldo's international career, with the star player expected to announce his retirement.

Martinez lauded the 41-year-old Ronaldo as an exemplary captain and expressed gratitude for his contributions to Portugal, while refraining from commenting on Ronaldo's future plans.

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