Scandal Strikes Maine's Senate Race: Democratic Candidate in Hot Water

The Democratic Party in Maine has urged their U.S. Senate candidate, Graham Platner, to step down amid growing allegations of sexual assault. Party officials cited the mounting seriousness and credibility of the accusations.

Several women have come forward in recent weeks, presenting allegations that have put Platner's candidacy in jeopardy. The Democratic leadership emphasized the importance of addressing these claims promptly.

As the situation unfolds, the party is advocating for Platner's withdrawal to preserve the integrity of their campaign and address the concerns raised by the accusers. The developments have cast a shadow over his Senate race run, with demands for decisive action growing louder.