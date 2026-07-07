Court Clears Taylor Swift of Plagiarism Allegations

A Federal Judge On Monday Dismissed A Lawsuit Accusing The Newly Married Pop Megastar Taylor Swift Of Plagiarizing Phrases From A Florida Womans Poems For More Than A Dozen Songs Us District Judge Aileen Cannon Said The Plaintiff Kimberly Marasco Failed To Show That Her Poems Constituted Protectable Expression

A federal judge has ruled in favor of pop sensation Taylor Swift, dismissing a lawsuit that alleged the star had plagiarized a Florida woman's poetry for her song lyrics.

The ruling was handed down by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who stated the plaintiff, Kimberly Marasco, did not demonstrate that her work was a protectable expression or that Swift's lyrics were substantially similar to her poems.

This decision ends the legal proceedings with prejudice, barring any amendments to the complaint, although Marasco intends to challenge the ruling.