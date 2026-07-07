Court Clears Taylor Swift of Plagiarism Allegations
A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against Taylor Swift, accusing her of plagiarizing a Florida woman's poems for song lyrics. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled the plaintiff failed to prove her claims of substantial similarity, ending the legal battle with prejudice. Marasco plans to appeal.
A federal judge has ruled in favor of pop sensation Taylor Swift, dismissing a lawsuit that alleged the star had plagiarized a Florida woman's poetry for her song lyrics.
The ruling was handed down by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who stated the plaintiff, Kimberly Marasco, did not demonstrate that her work was a protectable expression or that Swift's lyrics were substantially similar to her poems.
This decision ends the legal proceedings with prejudice, barring any amendments to the complaint, although Marasco intends to challenge the ruling.
ALSO READ
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Dior Wedding: A Fashion Power Move
-
Dior's Couture Triumph: A Garden of Artistic Fashion
-
The Couture Showdown: Dior vs. Chanel in Celebrity Weddings
-
Adam Sandler's Heartfelt Wedding Advice Steals the Show at Swift-Kelce Nuptials
-
Celebrities, Apologies, and Epic Tales: A Glimpse into Current Entertainment News