Seattle, a city known for political activism and a distinctive style, turned into a sea of unity during Monday's World Cup match against Belgium. Despite its politically charged environment, local fans embraced a patriotic spirit, casting aside divisions to unite under the banner of U.S. soccer.

As criticism mounted over President Donald J. Trump's involvement in overturning Folarin Balogun's suspension, Seattleites focused on the love of the game. Fan groups, both local and from across the nation, congregated in transformed waterfront areas to celebrate their team, showcasing soccer's influence beyond politics.

Marches toward the stadium became a common sight, with fans chanting and singing national slogans. Meanwhile, Belgian supporters joined in with their vibrant displays, emphasizing the shared global passion for soccer. The controversial reinstatement of Balogun reminded many of soccer's ability to transcend political divides.