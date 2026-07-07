U.S. Banks Eye Strategic Acquisition of Fiserv Network

Us Banks Including Jpmorgan And Bank Of America Have In Recent Months Held Preliminary Discussions About A Deal To Acquire A Network Owned By The Financialtechnology Company Fiserv

U.S. banking giants, including JPMorgan and Bank of America, are in the early stages of negotiations to acquire a network owned by financial technology company Fiserv, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

This potential acquisition deal underscores the strategic expansions being considered by major financial institutions in the fintech sector.

The report has already had a market impact, leading to a 4.3% rise in Fiserv's shares during after-hours trading. However, the report remains unverified by Reuters at this stage.