U.S. Banks Eye Strategic Acquisition of Fiserv Network
U.S. banks, such as JPMorgan and Bank of America, have engaged in initial discussions about acquiring a network owned by financial-technology company Fiserv. This prospective deal has caught attention with a report from the Wall Street Journal, leading to a 4.3% increase in Fiserv's shares after hours.
U.S. banking giants, including JPMorgan and Bank of America, are in the early stages of negotiations to acquire a network owned by financial technology company Fiserv, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
This potential acquisition deal underscores the strategic expansions being considered by major financial institutions in the fintech sector.
The report has already had a market impact, leading to a 4.3% rise in Fiserv's shares during after-hours trading. However, the report remains unverified by Reuters at this stage.