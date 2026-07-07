Major Banks Eye Fiserv Network to Sidestep Debit Fee Caps

In a strategic move, major U.S. banks such as JPMorgan and Bank of America have engaged in preliminary discussions aiming to purchase a network owned by payments firm Fiserv. This acquisition could enable these banks to circumvent government-imposed debit card fee caps, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The fee limitations date back to the 2010 Durbin Amendment, which restricts the amount large banks can charge merchants on debit card transactions routed through an external network. Ownership of the Fiserv network would remove such constraints, insiders revealed.

While Fiserv's stock saw a surge over the news, skepticism reigns among some institutions regarding regulatory backlash, with several banks hesitating to proceed. Neither JPMorgan nor Fiserv commented on the ongoing negotiations when approached by Reuters.