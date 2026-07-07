Pioneering Legacy: George E. Johnson's Transformative Journey in Black Hair Care

George E. Johnson, founder of the Johnson Products Company, revolutionized Black hair care in the U.S. His company, known for Afro Sheen and Ultra Wave, reached 80% of the market by 1960, became the first Black-owned firm on the American Stock Exchange, and sponsored the iconic 'Soul Train' show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | George E Johnson | Updated: 07-07-2026 06:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 06:29 IST
Pioneering Legacy: George E. Johnson's Transformative Journey in Black Hair Care

George E. Johnson, a trailblazing Chicago entrepreneur, passed away on Monday at 99. Known for significantly influencing Black hair care through his namesake company, Johnson's initiatives included brands such as Afro Sheen, Ultra Wave, and Classy Curl, reshaping the industry landscape in the United States.

Born in Mississippi, Johnson moved to Chicago at a young age. He founded the Johnson Products Company in 1954 with his first wife, Joan Johnson. The company captured nearly 80% of the Black hair care market by 1960 and in 1971 became the first Black-owned enterprise listed on the American Stock Exchange.

Despite battling racial challenges, Johnson's firm became the exclusive sponsor of the 'Soul Train' TV show, reflecting the Black Pride and Power movements of the 1960s. Johnson's journey from a sharecropper's shack to a business mogul epitomizes the struggle and success of minority entrepreneurs during the civil rights movement.

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