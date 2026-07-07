Walmart Slashes Barbecue Prices Following Trump's Call

Walmart announced price cuts on popular barbecue items including ground beef, chips, and sodas. The move follows a request by President Trump to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. Beef prices have been high due to droughts and geopolitical tensions. The cuts aim to relieve consumers facing inflation and strained budgets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Walmart Said On Monday It Would Cut Prices On Many Summer Barbecue Favorites | Updated: 07-07-2026 06:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 06:07 IST
Walmart Slashes Barbecue Prices Following Trump's Call
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Walmart announced significant price reductions on several popular summer barbecue staples, including ground beef, chips, and sodas. The discount initiative follows a Truth Social post by President Donald Trump, who attributed the price cuts to his administration's efforts to mark the nation's upcoming 250th anniversary.

The retailer revealed that the price for a 73% ground beef roll would decrease from $6.74 to $5.94, a drop of around 12%. This announcement comes amid record-high beef prices caused by climatic adversity and geopolitical tensions, which have significantly impacted consumers' financial outlay for essentials.

Emphasizing Walmart's patriotic commitment, Trump praised the retailer's actions and encouraged others to emulate its initiative. These price adjustments represent a departure from previous years, reflecting Walmart's strategy to draw more shoppers from various income backgrounds adversely affected by inflation.

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