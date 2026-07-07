Yen Weakens Amid Speculative Waves

The Yen Weakened Anew On Tuesday As Traders Grew Emboldened To Push The Currency Lower With No Sign Yet Of Intervention By Japanese Authorities

The yen weakened further on Tuesday, with traders boldly pushing down the currency as Japanese authorities showed no signs of intervening, despite risks of a sudden yen-buying action from Tokyo capping the losses.

The yen has been struggling, hitting a two-decade low against the British pound, reflecting its weak position against major currencies. Speculation over a potential intervention from Japan during a U.S. holiday did not materialize, leading to further depreciation.

Meanwhile, broader market trends show the dollar on shaky ground with diminishing expectations of U.S. rate hikes, causing minor boosts for the euro and sterling. All eyes are now on the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting minutes for more insights on future rate decisions.