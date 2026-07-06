Currency Turmoil: Yen Flounders Amid Dollar Rebound

The Japanese yen struggled at nearly four-decade lows on Monday, raising the specter of official intervention while the dollar steadied following a weak employment report that reduced the probability of an immediate interest rate hike. The yen last traded around 162.26 per dollar, close to its lowest level since 1986, creating nervousness amongst traders after a sudden buying surge briefly lifted the currency on Thursday.

The dollar gained stability after posting its worst weekly performance since April last week, affected by a U.S. payrolls report indicating a sharp slowing in job growth in June and weaker oil prices, curbing expectations for a rate increase this month. Investors now focus on the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) June meeting minutes on Wednesday for rate outlook cues, as new Chair Kevin Warsh remains tight-lipped about future inflation measures.

The yen remained a focal point amid apprehensions of official intervention, though analysts question its effectiveness in providing lasting support. While potential intervention concerns have stemmed further yen weakness, market participants are wary of Japanese officials signaling a more targeted approach to discourage speculation. Despite potential intervention, the direction is driven by easy domestic fiscal policy and significant interest rate differences with the U.S., as highlighted by Ben Bennett, head of investment strategy for Asia at L&G Asset Management.