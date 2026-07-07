Asian markets saw a decline on Tuesday, even as South Korea's tech giant Samsung Electronics anticipated a staggering 19-fold jump in profits for the second quarter. The Japanese yen, in the meantime, hovered near record low levels, amidst growing speculation of market intervention by Tokyo's financial authorities.

Samsung Electronics, reigning as the world's leading memory chip producer, predicted an operating profit of 89.4 trillion won ($58.44 billion) for the April-June period, marking its third consecutive quarter of record earnings. Despite this positive forecast, South Korean stocks fell by 4.1%, while Japan's Nikkei index and MSCI's broad index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan also saw declines.

The recent surge in AI-related stocks appears to be fueled by concerns over economic stability and inflation issues. Meanwhile, U.S. stock indexes closed with gains following hopes of robust Q2 earnings driven by artificial intelligence innovations, while the Japanese yen remained under pressure, still susceptible to potential intervention.