Yen Vigil: Japanese Currency Faces Intervention Fears as Dollar Stabilizes

The Japanese yen found itself at a precarious low on Monday, facing intervention fears as it hovered near four-decade lows. Meanwhile, the dollar remained steady as investors reassessed the possibility of U.S. interest rate changes following a tepid jobs report that cast doubt on an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike.

On the currency exchange rate, the yen was trading at 162.11 against the dollar, close to the 1986 low of 162.84 observed last week. Traders remain on edge over potential intervention by Japanese authorities after the currency saw a brief surge in buying activity on Thursday. Globally, the euro stayed at $1.1429, and the British pound was valued at $1.3338, while the dollar index recorded 100.97 against six major currencies.

As the yen attracts increasing scrutiny, there are doubts about any official intervention having a long-term effect, despite warnings of possible moves by Japanese regulators. Moh Siong Sim of OCBC attributes the yen's ongoing struggle to hawkish Federal Reserve policies. Meanwhile, investors anticipate further insights from the Fed's June meeting minutes and upcoming inflation reports, which could shift the dollar's position in global markets.