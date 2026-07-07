Missiles in the Maritime: Iran Strikes at Hormuz

Irans Revolutionary Guards Fired At Least Two Missiles At Commercial Ships Transiting Through The Strait Of Hormuz On Monday Night

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have reportedly fired multiple missiles at commercial vessels navigating through the Strait of Hormuz, causing substantial damage, according to U.S. officials cited by Axios.

The attacks led to damage but no casualties, with one vessel identified as the Al Rekayyat, a liquefied natural gas tanker owned by Qatar. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations noted a tanker was struck while traveling south, igniting a fire, yet reported no environmental damage.

This escalation follows unsuccessful indirect U.S.-Iran negotiations aimed at securing peace amid a tense backdrop of previous U.S. and Israeli strikes. Markets are watching closely, as tensions influence oil export dynamics through this critical shipping lane.