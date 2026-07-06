Navigating Momentum Swings: A New Approach to Market Strategies

A novel approach to momentum strategies could help investors avoid the pitfalls of sudden market crashes. By differentiating stock performance into 'high-to-price' and 'price-to-high' components, Pascal Büsing and his team propose a strategy that captures momentum while potentially avoiding significant drawdowns during market shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | As The Ai Frenzy Creates New Market Cap Trillionaires And Worldwide Stock Performance Continues To Be Driven By Tech Winners | Updated: 06-07-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 11:31 IST
Navigating Momentum Swings: A New Approach to Market Strategies

As AI-driven market phenomena continue to mint new market cap trillionaires and tech stocks dominate global performance, investors are gripped by FOMO, leading to increased funds in leading equities. However, this upward momentum is precariously overstretched and memory serves to remind us of how momentum cycles usually end.

Momentum strategies, which benefit from past winners continuing to outperform and past losers underperforming, have delivered impressive returns recently. A classic long/short momentum portfolio would have yielded about 40% returns in the U.S. last year, marking one of the best performances since 2000. Yet, history cautions us that such momentum booms are frequently followed by sharp downturns.

Pascal Büsing from the University of Münster offers a compelling strategy to mitigate these risks. By dividing momentum into long-term ‘high-to-price’ and short-term ‘price-to-high’ components, Büsing's approach aims to dodge potential pitfalls associated with stocks peaking near their 12-month highs, thereby limiting exposure to momentum crashes.

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