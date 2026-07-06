FTSE 100 Edges Down Amidst Acquisition Buzz

Londons Ftse Edged Lower On Monday As Losses In Precious Metal Miners Outweighed Gains In Financial Stocks

On Monday, the London-based FTSE 100 index registered a slight dip as losses in the precious metal mining sector overtook gains made in financial stocks. This movement comes as investors remain keenly focused on recent merger and acquisition activities.

By 1037 GMT, the premier blue-chip index had fallen by 0.1% to 10,663.68 points. Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 index also saw a minor decrease, slipping 0.06% amidst the day's trading.

The market's attention is concentrated on a slew of corporate announcements regarding mergers and acquisitions, which are expected to have significant implications across industries.