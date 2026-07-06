FTSE 100 Edges Down Amidst Acquisition Buzz
London's FTSE 100 index experienced a modest decline on Monday due to losses in precious metal miners, despite gains in financial stocks. Investors focused on a stream of merger and acquisition announcements. By mid-morning, the FTSE 100 had fallen by 0.1%, with the midcap FTSE 250 slipping slightly.
On Monday, the London-based FTSE 100 index registered a slight dip as losses in the precious metal mining sector overtook gains made in financial stocks. This movement comes as investors remain keenly focused on recent merger and acquisition activities.
By 1037 GMT, the premier blue-chip index had fallen by 0.1% to 10,663.68 points. Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 index also saw a minor decrease, slipping 0.06% amidst the day's trading.
The market's attention is concentrated on a slew of corporate announcements regarding mergers and acquisitions, which are expected to have significant implications across industries.