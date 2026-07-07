New Pay Deal Approved for Medical Imaging Technologists

Medical Imaging Technologists working across New Zealand's public health system will receive pay increases and benefit from changes designed to expand diagnostic services after members of the Association of Professional and Executive Employees (APEX) voted to ratify a new collective agreement with Health New Zealand.

Agreement delivers pay increases for imaging professionals

Health Minister Simeon Brown welcomed the approval of the agreement, which covers around 1,000 Medical Imaging Technologists (MITs) employed by Health New Zealand. Under the new deal, eligible staff will receive a 2.5 per cent pay increase in July 2026, followed by another 2 per cent increase in July 2027. The agreement gives employees greater certainty over pay while recognising the important role imaging specialists play throughout the country's healthcare system.

Medical Imaging Technologists perform a wide range of diagnostic and interventional procedures, including X-rays, CT scans, MRI scans, and other imaging services that help doctors diagnose illnesses, monitor medical conditions, and plan treatment for patients. These specialists work in emergency departments, hospital wards, outpatient clinics, and operating theatres, making them an essential part of everyday healthcare delivery.

New agreement supports expanded diagnostic services

Beyond salary increases, the agreement introduces improvements that will help Health New Zealand expand imaging services across seven days each week. The move is expected to increase scanning capacity, allowing more patients to access diagnostic tests sooner and helping clinicians begin treatment more quickly. Greater availability of imaging services is also expected to improve patient flow through hospitals by reducing delays linked to diagnostic testing. The Government says strengthening workforce arrangements is an important part of improving access to healthcare while making better use of hospital resources and specialist equipment.

Series of health workforce agreements continues

The Medical Imaging Technologists agreement follows several other recently ratified collective agreements covering a broad range of healthcare professionals across New Zealand. Recent settlements have included agreements for APEX pharmacy members, psychologists, dietitians, PSA Allied Public Health, Scientific and Technical members, PSA Public and Mental Health Nurses, STONZ Resident Medical Officers, ASMS Senior Medical Officers, NZNO nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants, and NSNZ nurses.

Simeon Brown thanked both APEX and Health New Zealand for their constructive negotiations, saying the agreement provides certainty for Medical Imaging Technologists while supporting the continued delivery of timely and high-quality healthcare services for patients across the country.