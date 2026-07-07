Political Tensions Rise After Tragic Incident in Baruipur

Agnimitra Paul says victim's family satisfied with state actions amid political tensions. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari assures capital punishment. BJP accused of communalizing tragedy, while TMC marches for justice. Crime against women questioned with political accusations intensifying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 13:56 IST
Political Tensions Rise After Tragic Incident in Baruipur
West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The state of West Bengal finds itself in the midst of a political storm following the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Baruipur. Agnimitra Paul, a minister from the state, has assured the public that the victim's family is satisfied with the swift actions taken by the government under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

In an effort to address the situation, the Chief Minister has personally interacted with the family, promising stringent actions, including capital punishment for the accused. With protests flaring in the region, the arrests of two suspects and the initiation of a Special Investigation Team have been confirmed by the authorities.

The incident has stirred up political tensions between the ruling party TMC and the BJP. TMC leaders, backed by Mamata Banerjee, conducted a candlelight march and have accused the BJP of turning the incident into a communal issue. Meanwhile, TMC MP Kirti Azad criticized the BJP for its handling of the law and order situation, emphasizing the need for justice rather than political theatrics.

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