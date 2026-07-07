European Markets Tread Water Amid Mixed Sector Movements

European Shares Were Flat On Tuesday As Gains In Consumerrelated Stocks Offset A Selloff In Ailinked Technology Stocks

On Tuesday, European shares experienced minimal change as consumer-related stocks gained ground, offsetting losses in AI-linked technology stocks. Investors closely monitored developments at the NATO summit in Turkey, anticipating announcements related to defense spending increases.

The STOXX 600 index inched up by 0.1% to 650.99 points, following a decline in the previous session. Luxury stocks increased by 2%, and consumer staples, including personal goods and food & beverages, rose over 1.4%, while the auto sector added 1.3%.

In contrast, technology stocks dropped 2.3% due to concerns about overvaluation from a prolonged rally. Notably, French chip materials supplier Soitec fell 12%. Amidst these movements, defense stocks saw declines as the NATO summit focused on new deals, with Sweden's Saab gaining after an upgrade.