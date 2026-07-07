European Markets Tread Water Amid Mixed Sector Movements

European shares remained largely stable as gains in consumer stocks counteracted losses in AI technology stocks. Investors kept an eye on the NATO summit in Turkey for signs of increased defense spending. The STOXX 600 index saw minor upward movement while luxury and consumer staples gained significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | European Shares Were Flat On Tuesday As Gains In Consumerrelated Stocks Offset A Selloff In Ailinked Technology Stocks | Updated: 07-07-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 14:51 IST
European Markets Tread Water Amid Mixed Sector Movements
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On Tuesday, European shares experienced minimal change as consumer-related stocks gained ground, offsetting losses in AI-linked technology stocks. Investors closely monitored developments at the NATO summit in Turkey, anticipating announcements related to defense spending increases.

The STOXX 600 index inched up by 0.1% to 650.99 points, following a decline in the previous session. Luxury stocks increased by 2%, and consumer staples, including personal goods and food & beverages, rose over 1.4%, while the auto sector added 1.3%.

In contrast, technology stocks dropped 2.3% due to concerns about overvaluation from a prolonged rally. Notably, French chip materials supplier Soitec fell 12%. Amidst these movements, defense stocks saw declines as the NATO summit focused on new deals, with Sweden's Saab gaining after an upgrade.

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