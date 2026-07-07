India and Indonesia Forge Stronger Ties Against Terrorism and For UNSC Reforms

During his visit to Indonesia, PM Narendra Modi emphasized the unity between India and Indonesia in combating terrorism. He called for urgent reforms of the UN Security Council and celebrated the deep-rooted bilateral relationship. Both countries aim to enhance cooperation in various sectors to promote global peace and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 16:42 IST
India and Indonesia Forge Stronger Ties Against Terrorism and For UNSC Reforms
PM Modi addresses Indonesia's Parliament (Photo/X@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the mutual dedication of India and Indonesia in combating terrorism during his address to the Indonesian Parliament. He expressed gratitude to Indonesia's leadership for standing with India during the Pahalgam terror attack. The two nations are enhancing their cooperation on intelligence, cyber threats, terror financing, and deradicalization.

Modi also advocated for urgent reforms of the United Nations Security Council, citing the rapidly changing global landscape. He highlighted India's and Indonesia's shared history and commitment to an open Indo-Pacific. Both nations, having gained independence around the same period, seek equal participation and significant roles in global affairs.

In his three-day visit, Modi discussed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with President Prabowo Subianto. The leaders reviewed collaborations in trade, technology, and culture. They announced the Tagore-Dewantara Year to commemorate Rabindranath Tagore's visit to Indonesia, promoting cultural diplomacy. The launch of the Indonesia Open Network, inspired by India's ONDC, was also celebrated.

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