Land-Use Shake-Up: Ladakh's Bold Step to Simplify Building Permissions
Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena endorses an interim regulatory framework allowing land use up to two kanals for diverse purposes within municipal limits without prior approval. This new regulation addresses past uncertainties in urban planning due to the lack of Master Plans, promoting the region's development and regulatory clarity.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal regulatory shift, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sanctioned an interim land-use framework enabling the use of land up to two kanals within Municipal Committee limits for various purposes including residential, commercial, industrial, or mixed-use, sans approvals. This move is a step towards eliminating persistent ambiguities surrounding land use.
The new policy addresses the absence of Master Plans and Zonal Development Plans, which previously caused uncertainty in land-use activities within municipal areas. To tackle this inconvenience, Saxena has introduced a demand-driven interim framework, facilitating development while maintaining regulatory oversight until official planning instruments are enacted.
This framework allows developmental proposals without restrictions due to the unavailability of Master Plans, supporting Ladakh's growth by easing building permissions. Nevertheless, specific activities like certain industrial setups and storage of hazardous materials will still require approvals. As this system aligns with a broader deregulation initiative by PM Narendra Modi, it promises transparency and pursues efficient urban development in Ladakh.
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