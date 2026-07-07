DeepSeek's AI Chip Ambitions: A Strategic Leap in China's Tech Arena

Chinese startup DeepSeek is venturing into AI chip development, aiming to reduce its dependence on Nvidia and Huawei chips, according to insiders. This strategic move could signify a major shift for a company considered an AI leader in China, potentially escalating challenges for tech giant Huawei.

DeepSeek gained global recognition after releasing highly efficient AI models that gained traction worldwide. Despite Huawei capturing half of the domestic AI chip market, its dominance is challenged by competitors like Alibaba and Baidu.

DeepSeek's chip development is still in early stages, with the company engaging partners and increasing hires in chip design. The push coincides with a $7 billion funding round, marking DeepSeek's first foray into external investment.