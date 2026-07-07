Former NATO Chief George Robertson Warns of Frosty NATO Response to UK's Defence Spending
Former NATO chief George Robertson criticizes UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for inadequate defence spending plans as he prepares for a crucial NATO summit. Robertson warns of strained relations with allies due to delays and a lack of commitment to spending targets, emphasizing the urgency of addressing emerging threats.
Former NATO chief George Robertson has issued stern criticism of the UK government's defence spending plans, warning of potential tensions at an upcoming NATO summit.
Robertson, a key figure in drafting Britain's Strategic Defence Review, took aim at Prime Minister Keir Starmer for not meeting NATO's target of spending 3.5% of GDP on core defence, a figure agreed upon to bolster European security.
The former defence minister emphasized the increasing urgency of addressing emerging threats, cautioning that continued delays could result in a 'frosty' response from international allies.
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