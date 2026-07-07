Former NATO Chief George Robertson Warns of Frosty NATO Response to UK's Defence Spending

Former Nato Chief And Coauthor Of Britains Defence Plan

Former NATO chief George Robertson has issued stern criticism of the UK government's defence spending plans, warning of potential tensions at an upcoming NATO summit.

Robertson, a key figure in drafting Britain's Strategic Defence Review, took aim at Prime Minister Keir Starmer for not meeting NATO's target of spending 3.5% of GDP on core defence, a figure agreed upon to bolster European security.

The former defence minister emphasized the increasing urgency of addressing emerging threats, cautioning that continued delays could result in a 'frosty' response from international allies.