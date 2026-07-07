Former NATO Chief George Robertson Warns of Frosty NATO Response to UK's Defence Spending

Former NATO chief George Robertson criticizes UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for inadequate defence spending plans as he prepares for a crucial NATO summit. Robertson warns of strained relations with allies due to delays and a lack of commitment to spending targets, emphasizing the urgency of addressing emerging threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Former Nato Chief And Coauthor Of Britains Defence Plan | Updated: 07-07-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 16:42 IST
Former NATO Chief George Robertson Warns of Frosty NATO Response to UK's Defence Spending

Former NATO chief George Robertson has issued stern criticism of the UK government's defence spending plans, warning of potential tensions at an upcoming NATO summit.

Robertson, a key figure in drafting Britain's Strategic Defence Review, took aim at Prime Minister Keir Starmer for not meeting NATO's target of spending 3.5% of GDP on core defence, a figure agreed upon to bolster European security.

The former defence minister emphasized the increasing urgency of addressing emerging threats, cautioning that continued delays could result in a 'frosty' response from international allies.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026