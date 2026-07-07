Nationwide Rollout of PM-SETU Approved: Revolutionizing Skill Development Across India

The Centre has approved the nationwide rollout of the PM-SETU initiative to enhance skilling and employability through 200 ITI clusters. With Rs 1,237.58 crore in investment, this move promises to modernize ITIs in Odisha, Gujarat, and Telangana, marking a significant step in India's industrial training landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 15:32 IST
Nationwide Rollout of PM-SETU Approved: Revolutionizing Skill Development Across India
4th National Steering Committee (NSC) meeting of PM-SETU (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a major development, the Indian government has greenlit the expansion of the PM-SETU program, aimed at transforming skill development across the country. This initiative, which stands for Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs, will be implemented across 200 clusters of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), supported by a colossal investment of Rs 1,237.58 crore.

The transition from the program's pilot phase to a nationwide implementation was sanctioned at the fourth National Steering Committee meeting of PM-SETU. The meeting witnessed participation from key stakeholders, including state government representatives, industry leaders, and multilateral development partners, under the chairmanship of Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Strategic Investment Plans approved during the meeting include contributions from big names like Jindal Naveen Avasar Limited in Odisha, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India in Gujarat, and Apollo Medskills in Telangana. These industry leaders will serve as Anchor Industry Partners, facilitating upgrades in various ITI clusters and propelling the modernisation of India's vocational training sector.

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