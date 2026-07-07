SpaceX Rockets Into the Nasdaq-100: A New Era of Investment Begins

Spacexs Addition To The Nasdaq Index On Tuesday Is Expected To Unleash Billions In Passive Buying

SpaceX has been catapulted into the Nasdaq-100 index in a move expected to generate billions in passive investments. The company's rapid inclusion, mere weeks after its stock market debut on June 12, follows Nasdaq's updated entry rules for new market players vying for a spot on the index.

This inclusion is set to elevate demand for SpaceX shares as index and exchange-traded funds linked to the Nasdaq-100 adjust their holdings. Over $587 billion tracks this index, and funds like Invesco's QQQ are now incorporating SpaceX, prompting both passive and active fund managers to respond accordingly.

Despite initial premarket drop in shares, brokers express optimism. Morgan Stanley deemed SpaceX the 'AI's final frontier,' betting on its growth across space and AI. Key factors in its projections include Starship's development, with ambitious plans for thousands of launches. Not all are convinced, however, with some firms like CFRA expressing caution over untested ventures.