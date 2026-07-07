U.N. Reform Process Steers Away from Further Budget Cuts

The U.N. plans to maintain its budget for 2027 without further cuts amidst ongoing reforms, according to Guy Ryder, Under-Secretary-General for Policy. The organization has already reduced its global budget by 9.2% for 2026 and relocated jobs to lower-cost locations. U.S. funding remains a critical issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Top Un Official Leading A Reform Process Said On Tuesday He Did Not Expect Further Cuts In The Organisations Budget Next Year | Updated: 07-07-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 17:41 IST
U.N. Reform Process Steers Away from Further Budget Cuts
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The United Nations will uphold its budget for 2027, refraining from additional cuts, as shared by Guy Ryder, the Under-Secretary-General for Policy. This comes after a significant budget reduction of 9.2% for 2026 and the relocation of numerous jobs from expensive cities like Geneva and New York to more cost-effective destinations.

Amidst financial challenges partly stemming from unpaid fees, including substantial arrears from the U.S., the U.N. is undertaking comprehensive reforms. These include budget cuts and a potential merge of certain agencies. Notably, the U.S., responsible for 22% of the mandatory budget but still owing approximately $4 billion, has approved of these reforms.

Guy Ryder emphasized that U.S. representatives are actively involved in the UN80 process and have responded positively to the efforts made so far. While hopeful for the restoration of U.S. funding, he acknowledged that discussions are ongoing. U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz stressed the importance of the reform initiative in February.

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