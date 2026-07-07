USA Establishes European Facility for PAC-3 Missile Maintenance

The United States will set up a maintenance facility for Lockheed Martin's PAC-3 missile in Europe, potentially allowing overseas production. With partners like Germany and Poland, this move aims to increase missile availability and reduce repair times, enhancing operational readiness across NATO against threats such as those in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The United States Will Establish A Maintenance Facility For Lockheed Martins Advanced Pac Air Defence Missile In Europe | Updated: 07-07-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 17:32 IST
USA Establishes European Facility for PAC-3 Missile Maintenance
Boating facility at the Jammu Tawi Riverfront (Photo/ANI)

The United States is taking a significant step by establishing a maintenance facility for Lockheed Martin's PAC-3 missile in Europe, a move that could eventually lead to production outside the U.S., according to a senior official. The announcement was made by U.S. Undersecretary of Defense Michael Duffey at a defense industry gathering in Ankara.

The exact location of the facility remains undetermined, but Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, and Sweden are involved in the project alongside Lockheed. Duffey emphasized that this initiative aims to boost missile availability, reduce repair times, and enhance operational readiness within NATO. The production of PAC-3 missiles beyond U.S. borders is under consideration.

In 2024, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain set in motion plans for a Patriot production plant in Europe, signing a €5.1 billion contract for PAC-2 missiles. These developments are crucial for addressing high demand in Ukraine amid ongoing conflicts. The move also aligns with former President Donald Trump's push for increased European defense spending and reliance on U.S. defense manufacturers.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026