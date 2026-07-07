USA Establishes European Facility for PAC-3 Missile Maintenance

The United States is taking a significant step by establishing a maintenance facility for Lockheed Martin's PAC-3 missile in Europe, a move that could eventually lead to production outside the U.S., according to a senior official. The announcement was made by U.S. Undersecretary of Defense Michael Duffey at a defense industry gathering in Ankara.

The exact location of the facility remains undetermined, but Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, and Sweden are involved in the project alongside Lockheed. Duffey emphasized that this initiative aims to boost missile availability, reduce repair times, and enhance operational readiness within NATO. The production of PAC-3 missiles beyond U.S. borders is under consideration.

In 2024, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain set in motion plans for a Patriot production plant in Europe, signing a €5.1 billion contract for PAC-2 missiles. These developments are crucial for addressing high demand in Ukraine amid ongoing conflicts. The move also aligns with former President Donald Trump's push for increased European defense spending and reliance on U.S. defense manufacturers.