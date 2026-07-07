Britain's Fiscal Future: Balancing Debt and Growth

Britain Will Need Extra Tax Rises Or Spending Cuts Equivalent To The Entire Education Budget Early Next Decade To Prevent Government Debt Spiralling Higher From Current Levels

The UK's financial future faces a crucial crossroad as the country could necessitate tax hikes or spending cuts equivalent to the entire education budget by the early 2030s to control debt levels, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

The OBR's evaluation underscores the pressure on Andy Burnham, the prime-minister-in-waiting, who aims to maintain current fiscal policies to assure investors. Despite these efforts, the Labour government's strategies may fall short of preventing long-term debt increases.

An immediate fiscal adjustment, approximately one third larger than the current government's plans over five years, is needed to maintain debt at 95% of GDP. Delaying action could lead to severe repercussions, exponentially increasing the necessary fiscal corrections, says the OBR.