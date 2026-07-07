Tourism, Trade and Pharma: Uzbekistan’s Race to Unlock a New Growth Engine

Uzbekistan's economic transformation has reached a more demanding stage. After years of market-oriented reforms aimed at improving the business environment and attracting investment, the country's next growth opportunity now depends on something more specific: whether it can remove the practical barriers holding back high-potential sectors.

A new World Bank Group Country Private Sector Diagnostic identifies logistics, tourism and pharmaceuticals as the three sectors with the greatest medium-term potential to attract private capital and generate employment. If recommended reforms are implemented, Uzbekistan could draw between US$5.2 billion and US$6.4 billion in private investment and create more than 300,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The findings build on reforms launched in 2017, when Uzbekistan began a series of market-oriented changes to improve the investment climate, encourage private enterprise and raise living standards. But the easier phase of reform is over. The next phase requires work inside sectors where investors face land constraints, skills shortages, regulatory hurdles, weak competition and infrastructure gaps.

Tourism carries the biggest prize and execution challenge

Tourism offers the largest investment potential among the three sectors. The World Bank estimates that reforms to land leasing rules, workforce development and professional management of tourism sites could attract between US$3.1 billion and US$4.2 billion in private investment. The recommended measures could also support around 180,000 jobs.

For Uzbekistan, it could become a broad employment platform linking hotels, transport, restaurants, cultural sites, local guides, artisans, service providers and small businesses. The report also points to an opportunity to expand beyond traditional tourist destinations by developing cultural attractions and nature-based tourism that deliver greater value for visitors and local communities.

However, tourism growth is highly sensitive to execution. Land leasing reforms may attract investors, but only if rules are transparent and predictable. Workforce development can raise service quality, but only if training matches the needs of employers and visitors. Professional site management can improve the tourism experience, but only if it protects cultural and natural assets while allowing local communities to benefit.

The stakes are high because tourism can generate jobs quickly compared with more capital-intensive sectors. But unmanaged growth can also concentrate benefits, strain local sites or leave smaller businesses behind. Uzbekistan's challenge is to make tourism investment not just larger, but better distributed and better managed.

Logistics could turn geography into bargaining power

Uzbekistan's logistics opportunity is tied to geography, trade and regional connectivity. The World Bank identifies road freight transport and warehousing as areas with strong commercial potential. Simplifying land acquisition, accelerating construction approvals and introducing more transparent digital systems for international freight permits could attract between US$950 million and US$1.05 billion in private investment.

These reforms could create up to 108,000 direct and indirect jobs while strengthening Uzbekistan's position as a regional trade and transit hub, including along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, also known as the Middle Corridor.

The significance goes beyond transport companies. Better logistics can reduce costs for exporters, improve supply-chain reliability, support manufacturing, strengthen agriculture-related trade and make domestic firms more competitive. In a land-linked economy, freight permits, warehouses, road transport and construction approvals are not technical details; they are the infrastructure of competitiveness.

The Middle Corridor also gives the logistics agenda a wider strategic dimension. As regional trade routes evolve, countries that can move goods efficiently, transparently and reliably are better placed to capture investment and transit activity. Uzbekistan's opportunity is to convert its location into commercial advantage.

Yet logistics reform can be slow because it depends on administrative discipline. Digital permit systems can improve transparency, but only if they reduce discretion and delays. Faster construction approvals can attract warehousing investment, but only if investors trust the rules. Land acquisition reforms can speed projects, but only if they avoid uncertainty and disputes. The sector's promise is real, but its success will depend on whether bureaucracy becomes an enabler rather than a bottleneck.

Pharma growth will depend on trust, standards and speed

Pharmaceuticals offer a smaller investment estimate than tourism or logistics, but the sector carries strategic value. The World Bank identifies opportunities in generic medicines and dietary supplements, where demand is growing in Uzbekistan and neighbouring markets.

The report recommends establishing accredited bioequivalence laboratories, aligning Good Manufacturing Practice standards more closely with international benchmarks, strengthening documentation requirements for active pharmaceutical ingredients and making drug registration and approval processes more efficient. If implemented, these reforms could attract up to US$188 million in additional private investment and create up to 20,000 jobs.

This is a different kind of growth challenge. In pharmaceuticals, investment depends not only on market demand, but on trust. Buyers, regulators, healthcare providers and patients need confidence that products meet reliable standards. Bioequivalence laboratories matter because they help confirm whether generic medicines perform similarly to reference medicines. Stronger manufacturing and ingredient documentation standards can improve product credibility and support regional market access.

For Uzbekistan, the opportunity is to become a stronger regional supplier of pharmaceutical products. But that ambition will require more than factories. It will require a regulatory ecosystem that is efficient, credible and aligned with international expectations. The country has a chance to attract billions in private capital and create hundreds of thousands of jobs, but the opportunity comes with a deadline set by investor confidence.