Gathering for Global Unity: Celebrating Hanuman with Devotion and Service

Durban is set to host a historic spiritual event, dubbed 'Man to Hanuman,' celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Chinmaya Movement. Thousands of devotees will come together under the guidance of spiritual leader Swami Abhedananda Sarasvati, alongside Padma Shri recipient Anup Jalota and renowned singer Anuja Sahai.

Swami Abhedananda regards this as more than a religious congregation. He envisions the event as a transformative experience, unified by the chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa, which aims to break down barriers and promote universal consciousness through devotion, service, and teachings that highlight Lord Hanuman's timeless wisdom.

Addressing a world brimming with stress and distractions, Swami Abhedananda emphasizes Hanuman's lessons of humility, faith, and courage. He also underlines the significance of the Hanuman Chalisa as a spiritually potent hymn capable of instilling inner peace and confidence, furthering the legacy of Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda's vision of lived spirituality.