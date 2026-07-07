NATO Expands Strategic Airlift Power with Airbus Fleet

Nato Will Launch A Strategic Airlift Fleet Of Airbus Am Transport Planes And Add One Aircraft To Its Existing Fleet Of A Mrtt Tanker Planes

NATO is enhancing its air transport capacity with the launch of a strategic airlift fleet of Airbus A400M planes. Additionally, another A330 MRTT tanker will be added to its existing fleet, Secretary General Mark Rutte announced at a NATO summit in Ankara.

The move aims to strengthen European defence, addressing gaps left by reduced U.S. contributions. Participating nations in this military expansion include Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. Moreover, the U.S. has decreased its involvement, affecting refuelling aircraft, fighters, drones, and ships, as per military sources.

Airbus, the manufacturer of the A400M and A330, hails the new fleet as a critical response to European military transport needs. The initiative may lead to new orders, though timelines remain uncertain, reflecting Airbus's cautious optimism about the A400M's long-term prospects.