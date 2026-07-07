Espionage in Italy: Uncovering the Spy Network

Italy has arrested two people, including a former intelligence officer, for allegedly passing classified information to a Russian agent. The main suspect, a 59-year-old former Carabinieri officer, is accused of unauthorized access and information transfer. The investigation links five others and highlights espionage involving Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Italy Has Arrested Two People | Updated: 07-07-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 17:47 IST
Espionage in Italy: Uncovering the Spy Network
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In a serious espionage case, Italian authorities have arrested two individuals, one being a former member of the intelligence community, on accusations of passing classified data to a Russian spy, according to the Rome prosecutor's office.

The chief suspect, a 59-year-old ex-officer in the Carabinieri, is accused of illegally transferring sensitive information and unauthorized access to IT and telecom systems. This revelation follows a probe initiated in May 2025.

The ongoing investigation involves five additional suspects, including four active Italian military service members. The Russian agent connected to the scandal reportedly benefits from diplomatic immunity, leaving no immediate response from Russia's embassy in Rome, amid tensions exacerbated by prior espionage incidents.

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