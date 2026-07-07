NATO Invests $4.5 Billion in Saab GlobalEye Surveillance Fleet

Nato Announced A Roughly Billion Plan On Tuesday To Buy Up To Saab Globaleye Surveillance Planes To Replace Ageing Awacs Early Warning Aircraft

NATO has unveiled a strategic investment of approximately $4.5 billion to acquire up to 10 Saab GlobalEye surveillance planes, aiming to replace its ageing Cold War-era AWACS aircraft. This decision aligns with the alliance's intent to bolster its early warning capabilities amidst evolving threats such as drone swarms.

The new surveillance system is distinguished by its transatlantic pedigree, integrating European, Canadian, and American industrial contributions and mounted on Bombardier Global 6500 jets. The announcement comes against the backdrop of U.S. pressures for NATO allies to enhance defense budgets and procurement of American equipment.

Saab’s GlobalEye, chosen over Boeing's E-7 Wedgetail, offers a mission-proven platform as NATO initiates formal negotiations with the company. Pending final agreements, planned deliveries are slated for 2030 with ongoing discussions around aircraft capabilities, including potential upgrades for mid-air refueling.