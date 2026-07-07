Global Events and Anniversaries: A Comprehensive Diary Overview

The global events diary outlines key happenings scheduled from July to August across the world. It highlights visits by international leaders, significant historical commemorations, and vital economic meetings.

Political events include Swiss President Guy Parmelin's US visit and Wang Yi's diplomatic tour in Scandinavia. In Brussels, the Eurogroup will convene to discuss financial affairs.

Culturally, World Population Day and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival are noted attractions. Historical remembrances include the anniversaries of nuclear attacks in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, amongst others.