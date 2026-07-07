Energy Sector Fuels European Earnings Surge

A Jump In Energy Company Profits Is Set To Drive European Bluechip Earnings Growth In The Second Quarter

European earnings are poised for substantial growth in the second quarter, largely thanks to soaring profits in the energy sector. Analysts forecast that blue-chip companies will see an average earnings increase of 14.5%, according to London Stock Exchange Group IBES data.

However, when excluding the contributions from oil and gas giants, growth is projected to be a mere 5.5%, underscoring the dependency of the European market on energy resources. This disparity reveals the significant role of energy companies in bolstering economic performance.

The discrepancy in growth rates highlights the energy sector's critical role in driving overall market gains, raising questions about sustainability and diversification within the European economy.