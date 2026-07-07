Unveiling Tragedy: Drug Smuggling Triggered Deadly Prison Riot in Sri Lanka

A Riot In A Sri Lankan Prison That Killed People And Injured Dozens Was Due To A Clash Between Two Groups Over Drug Smuggling Within The Jail

A deadly riot erupted at Sri Lanka's Negombo prison, resulting in 26 fatalities, including seven prison officials, following a clash over drug smuggling efforts within the facility. Authorities report the violence began when prisoners informed officials about smuggling attempts by a rival group.

As prison personnel intervened, the situation escalated with prisoners attacking them using bricks and poles. In response, the prison staff fired in self-defense. Investigations are ongoing to determine how inmates accessed weapons, and a group of prisoners disabled CCTV cameras during the chaos.

With severe overcrowding as a backdrop, 734 prisoners were relocated to alleviate the situation. The prison was holding about 2,400 inmates in a facility intended for 650. The authorities had called in police and special forces to manage the unrest. This riot adds to the history of prison violence in the country, with notable incidents in 2012 and 2020.