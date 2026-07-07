Sustaining the Future: NATO's Call for Bigger Defence Inventories

The Defence Industry Must Live Up To The Challenge That It May Have To Sustain Fighting Forces For A Longer Period Of Time

At the NATO summit in Ankara, top military officials underscored the increasing demand for larger inventories to support sustained military efforts. General Alexus Grynkewich emphasized the importance of enhancing munitions depth and replacement capabilities to prepare for prolonged engagements.

The U.S. Air Force General noted that military strategies have evolved from the once-standard 30-day supply model to a more robust requirement, reflecting modern warfare's complexities. The focus has shifted towards developing the industrial infrastructure necessary to sustain long-term conflict.

In conclusion, Grynkewich stated that upgrading the 'back end' of the defence industry is crucial. This involves not only building rapid-response capabilities but also establishing an ecosystem that can maintain an extended fight, ensuring resilience in unpredictable combat situations.