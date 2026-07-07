Tensions Surge: Drone Strikes and Mourning Shape Gulf Dynamics

Two Tankers Were Hit In The Strait Of Hormuz On Tuesday

On Tuesday, two tankers, including a Qatari LNG carrier, were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz as crowds mourned the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Qom. The incidents have reignited concerns about safety in one of the world's most significant energy shipping routes.

The Al Rekayyat LNG tanker reported a drone strike, causing a fire in its engine room. Qatar attributed this attack to Iran, demanding immediate cessation of actions that threaten global energy logistics. Meanwhile, a Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker was also reportedly damaged. These events mark the first attacks since the mourning for Khamenei began.

No immediate response came from Tehran, and the U.S. suspects Iranian involvement in these incidents. The situation underscores the fragile security environment in the Gulf, even amidst temporary peace deals aimed at stabilizing the region. The mourning period for Khamenei has been a display of power for Iran's leadership, intent on cementing influence over key maritime corridors.