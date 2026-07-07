US Domestic News Briefs: Meta's Legal Battles and More

Following Is A Summary Of Current Us Domestic News Briefs Meta Says Us States Are Seeking Trillion In Penalties In August Youth Safety Trial Meta Platforms Said In A Court Filing On Monday That Four States Were Seeking Trillion In Penalties Over Accusations The Company Designed Its Facebook And Instagram Platforms To Addict Young Users And Misled The Public About Their Safety Meta Put Forward The Figure In Its Response To The Attorneys Generals Filings On How Penalties Should Be Calculated If The States Prevailed At Trial Walmart Rolls Back Barbecue Staple Prices After Trump Says Retailer Acted At His Request Walmart Said On Monday It Would Cut Prices On Many Summer Barbecue Favorites

The current landscape of US domestic news features a gamut of significant developments, marked by a major legal battle faced by Meta Platforms. The company is in the crosshairs of four US states, which are seeking a staggering $1.4 trillion in penalties. This comes amid accusations of designing platforms that potentially addict the youth and misguide the public on safety.

Meanwhile, Walmart has responded to a social media call by former President Donald Trump, promising substantial price reductions on barbecue staples in celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday. In the commerce realm, the US services sector's activity shows a minor decline in June, yet employment figures are on the rebound after a prolonged contraction phase.

In an obit of historical significance, George E. Johnson, a pioneer who revolutionized Black hair care in America, has passed away. His life's work, impacting numerous lives through brands like Afro Sheen and Ultra Wave, is being remembered in Chicago and beyond. His death at age 99 marks the end of an era.