US Domestic News Briefs: Meta's Legal Battles and More
A roundup of significant current US domestic news. Meta faces hefty penalties in a youth safety trial. Walmart is reducing barbecue staple prices after a request by Donald Trump. The US services sector sees a dip, while employment shows positive signs. George E. Johnson dies at 99, remembered for transforming Black hair care.
The current landscape of US domestic news features a gamut of significant developments, marked by a major legal battle faced by Meta Platforms. The company is in the crosshairs of four US states, which are seeking a staggering $1.4 trillion in penalties. This comes amid accusations of designing platforms that potentially addict the youth and misguide the public on safety.
Meanwhile, Walmart has responded to a social media call by former President Donald Trump, promising substantial price reductions on barbecue staples in celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday. In the commerce realm, the US services sector's activity shows a minor decline in June, yet employment figures are on the rebound after a prolonged contraction phase.
In an obit of historical significance, George E. Johnson, a pioneer who revolutionized Black hair care in America, has passed away. His life's work, impacting numerous lives through brands like Afro Sheen and Ultra Wave, is being remembered in Chicago and beyond. His death at age 99 marks the end of an era.