Diagnoses Under the Microscope: UnitedHealth's HouseCalls Audit Reveals Near-Perfect Accuracy

An external audit reassured UnitedHealth's HouseCalls program, revealing that nearly 97% of its diagnoses were supported by patients' medical records. Despite scrutiny from lawmakers and reports of unsupported diagnoses, UnitedHealth commits to improving documentation practices in its home-healthcare service under Medicare Advantage plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unitedhealth On Tuesday Said An Audit By An External Consulting Firm Showed Nearly Of Diagnoses Identified Within Its Housecalls Homehealth Unit | Updated: 07-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 18:30 IST
Diagnoses Under the Microscope: UnitedHealth's HouseCalls Audit Reveals Near-Perfect Accuracy

A recent audit by an external consultant revealed that UnitedHealth's HouseCalls unit had a nearly flawless record, with 97% of its diagnoses backed by patients' medical files. Though the program, which provides home visits, was under scrutiny, the findings validate the integrity of its assessments.

Executive Vice President Wyatt Decker expressed a mix of pride and humility, stating the company remains focused on refining nurse practitioners' documentation practices to match the diagnoses accurately recorded. The revelation comes amid an investigation by the Department of Health and Human Services into disparities in medical records.

CEO Stephen Hemsley reaffirmed UnitedHealth's dedication to refining its services. Past reports revealed gaps in standardized documentation, prompting internal reviews after financial setbacks. Yet, the company's existing policies remain unchanged, as per Decker's statement.

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