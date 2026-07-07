AI In Financial Audits: Balancing Innovation with Human Oversight

On the forefront of financial innovation, industry leaders are advocating for the comprehensive integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into financial reporting and corporate auditing practices. This comes with a strong emphasis on retaining human oversight to mitigate rising fraud risks. These insights were shared at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry's (FICCI) 2nd National Conference on Agile Governance, held in Mumbai.

Rajneesh Jain, Chair of the FICCI CFO Council and CFO for Reliance Jio Infocomm, described AI as indispensable in today's data-saturated environment. He stated that AI enables comprehensive analysis of financial data, which previously relied on selective sampling by auditors, thereby enhancing governance and fraud detection capabilities.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Rara of Price Waterhouse LLP highlighted AI's ability to comb through entire data sets, identifying hidden anomalies and potential fraud risks with unprecedented precision. However, Rara cautioned against sole reliance on AI, underscoring that technology should augment human intelligence and accountability in auditing processes.