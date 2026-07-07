German Chancellor Friedrich Merz And Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil Said On Tuesday That Canadas Decision To Select Germanys Tkms To Build Up To Submarines For Its Navy Was Good News For Germanys Economy And Collective Security Within Nato With This News

Germany has achieved a significant economic win, as Canada's recent decision to commission up to 12 submarines from Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) promises to bolster the nation’s economy. The deal also reinforces Germany's commitment to transatlantic and European cooperation within NATO, according to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz who addressed the media in Berlin on Tuesday.

Highlighting the deal's strategic importance, Merz emphasized the long-term partnership it represents among Canada, Germany, and Norway, cementing alliances in the North Atlantic region for years to come. The contract award from TKMS was secured after overcoming a competitive bid from South Korea's Hanwha Ocean.

Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil underscored the triumph as a testament to German engineering prowess, reflecting not only on economic gains but also the geopolitical significance of strengthened alliances. As the global landscape continues to evolve, Canada's partnership becomes crucial in reinforcing international ties, noted Klingbeil.