Trump's Diplomatic Moves: U.S. Sanctions and F-35 Sale to Turkey

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the potential lift of sanctions on Turkey and discussed a possible F-35 sale to Ankara. The discussion took place during a NATO summit meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Trump's decision aligns with addressing past tensions over Turkey's acquisition of Russian defense systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Said He Would Lift Sanctions Off Turkey And Make A Decision On A Potential Sale Of Fs To Ankara As He Began A Meeting On Tuesday With Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan At A Nato Summit Were Going To Be Taking The Sanctions Off | Updated: 07-07-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 18:50 IST
Trump's Diplomatic Moves: U.S. Sanctions and F-35 Sale to Turkey
Donald Trump

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to lift sanctions on Turkey, potentially paving the way for renewed defense collaborations. This announcement was made during a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO summit on Tuesday.

'We're going to be taking the sanctions off,' Trump stated, addressing questions about the restrictions imposed under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. These sanctions were introduced in 2020 after Turkey acquired Russian S-400 air defense systems, which also led to its removal from the F-35 fighter jet program, a decision Turkey contested.

On the agenda was also a discussion on the potential sale of F-35s to Ankara, an issue buoyed by Trump's support despite unresolved legal and congressional challenges. The leaders also plan to discuss trade relations, contributing to a comprehensive diplomatic dialogue.

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