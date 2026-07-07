India, Indonesia Deepen Strategic Partnership During PM Modi's Visit

India and Indonesia have expanded their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with a series of new agreements covering defence, technology, education, trade and maritime cooperation during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to Indonesia. Prime Minister Modi held wide-ranging talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Istana Merdeka in Jakarta, where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

The meeting marked the first interaction between the two leaders since President Prabowo visited India as the Chief Guest for the country's 76th Republic Day celebrations in January 2025.

Leaders expand cooperation across key sectors

Prime Minister Modi and President Prabowo reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral ties, discussing ways to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, maritime affairs, digital and financial technology, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, energy, agriculture, tourism, space, critical minerals, rare earths and cultural exchanges.

One of the major announcements was the launch of the Indonesia Open Network (ION), a digital commerce platform inspired by India's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The initiative is expected to support digital trade and improve business opportunities for enterprises in both countries.

Prime Minister Modi also announced that India and Indonesia will jointly celebrate 2027 as the "Tagore-Dewantara Year for Cultural and Educational Diplomacy" to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's visit to Indonesia. The initiative will highlight the historical and cultural ties shared by the two nations.

Regional cooperation remains a shared priority

The two leaders exchanged views on regional and international developments, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and supporting a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision, which promotes cooperation, stability and sustainable growth across the maritime region.

President Prabowo also expressed Indonesia's support for India's BRICS Presidency in 2026, reflecting the growing alignment between the two countries on multilateral and regional issues.

Agreements signed across defence, education and technology

Following the talks, both leaders witnessed the exchange of a wide range of agreements covering defence cooperation, critical minerals and rare earths, science and technology, education, electoral cooperation, telecommunications, agriculture, maritime security, space, disaster management, medical product regulation, health workforce collaboration and steel supply chains.

The two sides also exchanged a Letter of Intent under which India will support the conservation and restoration of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Prambanan Temple Complex in Yogyakarta, further strengthening cultural cooperation between the two countries.

President Prabowo later hosted a luncheon in honour of Prime Minister Modi. During the visit, the Prime Minister thanked the Indonesian President for his warm hospitality and invited him to visit India.