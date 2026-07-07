Indian DNA and Democratic Lessons: President Prabowo's Tribute

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, on Tuesday, emphasized Indian democracy as exemplary, recounting how DNA testing revealed his Indian ancestry. Addressing the Indian diaspora, he humorously remarked on his affinity for Indian music.

Recalling his role as the Chief Guest at India's Republic Day in 2025, Prabowo drew parallels to President Sukarno's 1950 participation. His visit was marked by notable gene-testing revelations, claiming a personal connection to India. He expressed appreciation for Indian music and culture's impact on his ministry.

Praising dialogue with PM Modi, he underscored maintaining democracy as critical. He admired India's election system and peaceful power transitions as benchmarks. President Prabowo candidly admitted mirroring India's progress plans, tailoring them for Indonesian challenges. He honored PM Modi with 'Bintang Adipurna', celebrating Indo-Indonesian ties.