Canada's Trade Triumph: Surplus Hits Four-Year High

Canada's trade surplus reached a four-year high in May, driven by rising exports to the U.S. and increased shipments of metals and energy byproducts. Despite challenging trade conditions, Canada managed a C$4.24 billion surplus, with efforts to diversify markets contributing to economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canadas Trade Surplus Widened To A Fouryear High In May | Updated: 07-07-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 19:50 IST
Canada's Trade Triumph: Surplus Hits Four-Year High

Canada achieved a trade surplus of C$4.24 billion in May, marking a four-year high, according to data released by Statistics Canada. This milestone was fueled by a 1.5% rise in exports to the United States and an uptick in shipments of metals and energy byproducts amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Despite President Donald Trump's tariffs impacting key Canadian sectors, the nation's businesses have been striving to diversify export markets away from the U.S., Canada's top trading partner. However, the vast majority of exports, nearly 70%, were still directed south of the border, while imports from the U.S. decreased by 1.4%.

Export Development Canada's senior economist, Prince Owusu, highlighted growth in exports to nations like Mexico, Brazil, and Indonesia as Canada continues to navigate post-trade shock vulnerabilities. The overall export increase was primarily led by a 16.1% boost in metal ores and non-metallic minerals, with sulfur shipments benefiting from disrupted supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

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