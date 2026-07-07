Gulf Oil Trade Revolution: Israel's Strategic Pipeline Proposal

The Gulf countries' reliance on oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz may decrease with a proposed pipeline linking the Gulf to Europe via Israel, as per Israel's energy minister. The plan aims to reduce disruptions and bypass geopolitical adversaries like Iran and the Houthis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gulf Countries Dependence On Oil Shipments Through The Strait Of Hormuz Could Be Significantly Reduced By A Pipeline Linking The Gulf To Europe Via Israel | Updated: 07-07-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 19:49 IST
Gulf Oil Trade Revolution: Israel's Strategic Pipeline Proposal
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The Gulf countries might soon see a significant shift in their oil export strategies with a potential pipeline that could connect them to Europe via Israel. This proposal, put forth by Israel's energy minister, aims to bypass the geopolitically volatile Strait of Hormuz, which has been subject to frequent disruptions.

According to Eli Cohen, Israel's energy minister, the Gulf nations are eager to avoid dependence on Iran or the Houthis for their oil exports, which form their primary income source. He suggested that a land route across Israel would be the most effective solution.

Increased tensions in the region have posed challenges to shipping, particularly near the Red Sea, further emphasizing the need for an alternative route. The pipeline proposal comes amidst Israel's efforts to boost its natural gas exploration and aim for 30% electricity production from solar energy by 2030.

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