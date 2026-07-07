Western Cape Urges Councillors to Drive Local Economic Growth

Local councillors have a crucial role to play in attracting investment, strengthening local economies and creating sustainable jobs, according to Western Cape Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism MEC Dr Ivan Meyer. Speaking at a two-day training workshop in Paarl, Meyer said effective leadership at municipal level can make a lasting difference to economic development and poverty reduction.

The workshop, held on 6 and 7 July 2026, brought together more than 100 councillors and mayors from municipalities across the Western Cape to discuss practical strategies for improving local economic governance.

Training focuses on practical solutions for municipalities

The programme formed part of the annual Seasonal School for Local Councillors, organised jointly by the Hanns Seidel Foundation, the Western Cape Government and the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University. Participants explored ways to strengthen local government's contribution to economic growth through better land-use planning, stronger support for entrepreneurs, investment in essential infrastructure and closer cooperation between municipalities.

A highlight of the event was the participation of Thomas Huber, a member of the Bavarian State Parliament and an experienced municipal councillor, who shared lessons from local government in Bavaria. The long-standing partnership between Bavaria, the Hanns Seidel Foundation and the Western Cape has continued for more than three decades, promoting the exchange of knowledge on governance, investment and economic development.

Leaders call for stronger local action

Meyer told delegates that economic progress begins with effective leadership and practical action at the community level. He said councillors play a central role in creating conditions that encourage businesses to invest and expand while ensuring that development plans are translated into meaningful results.

During separate discussions with Meyer and Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell, Huber shared ideas on reducing unnecessary bureaucracy, improving municipal efficiency and supporting long-term economic growth.

The discussions also examined the importance of infrastructure investment, digital transformation, energy security, good governance and strategic planning in creating competitive local economies.

Fighting poverty through economic development

Anton Bredell said tackling poverty remains the most important responsibility of public representatives. He encouraged councillors to use their legislative and policy-making powers to create an environment that supports business growth, attracts investment and generates lasting employment opportunities.

Huber outlined five priorities that he believes are essential for successful local economic development. These include maintaining long-term planning and policy consistency, encouraging cooperation between municipalities instead of competition, making full use of available planning and funding tools, building strong support systems for entrepreneurs and ensuring transparent and accountable governance.

Closing the workshop, Meyer said sustainable economic growth depends on capable local government, strong partnerships and effective implementation. He added that equipping councillors with practical knowledge and encouraging collaboration across different levels of government would help create an environment where businesses can invest with confidence, local economies can expand and more employment opportunities can be created.