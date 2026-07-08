Brewing Tensions: U.S. Tariffs Put Brazilian Instant Coffee in Hot Water

A proposed 25% U.S. tariff on Brazilian instant coffee could increase costs for businesses and consumers. Brazil, a key supplier to the U.S., warns this may heighten consumer prices and affect lower-income buyers. Coffee industry leaders argue the tariffs lack technical justification, urging exemptions similar to other coffee products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | By Victoria Pacheco Sao Paulo | Updated: 08-07-2026 01:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 01:50 IST
Brewing Tensions: U.S. Tariffs Put Brazilian Instant Coffee in Hot Water

A proposed 25% tariff on Brazilian instant coffee by the U.S. has sparked concerns over increased costs for both businesses and consumers, according to the Brazilian instant coffee industry. With over 90% of Brazil's instant coffee earmarked for the U.S., the move could disrupt a significant supply channel.

Aguinaldo José de Lima from the Brazilian Soluble Coffee Industry Association highlighted that the U.S. produces less than 6% of its own instant coffee needs. The tariff would likely affect American consumers by increasing prices, particularly among lower-income households, and squeezing business profitability.

The proposed tariff arises from a Section 301 investigation by the U.S. Trade Representative, with previous tariffs reaching 50%. Brazilian coffee industry leaders argue that there is no technical reason to exclude instant coffee from exemptions granted to other coffee types.

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